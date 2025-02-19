New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.47 EPS

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.47), Zacks reports. New York Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 0.48% and a net margin of 3.11%.

New York Mortgage Trust Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ NYMT traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.99. The stock had a trading volume of 975,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 547,968. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.04 and its 200-day moving average is $6.09. The company has a market cap of $542.57 million, a P/E ratio of -18.15 and a beta of 1.92. New York Mortgage Trust has a 52 week low of $5.14 and a 52 week high of $7.57. The company has a quick ratio of 8.25, a current ratio of 8.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.24.

New York Mortgage Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. New York Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is currently -242.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NYMT shares. StockNews.com raised shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of New York Mortgage Trust from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, New York Mortgage Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.00.

New York Mortgage Trust Company Profile

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, including business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); single-family rental properties; and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.

