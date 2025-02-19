Unusual Whales Subversive Republican Trading ETF (BATS:KRUZ) Trading Up 3% – What’s Next?

Unusual Whales Subversive Republican Trading ETF (BATS:KRUZ – Get Free Report) was up 3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $32.26 and last traded at $32.66. Approximately 54,585 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $31.71.

Unusual Whales Subversive Republican Trading ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $57.06 million, a P/E ratio of 22.33 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.74.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Unusual Whales Subversive Republican Trading ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Unusual Whales Subversive Republican Trading ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its stake in shares of Unusual Whales Subversive Republican Trading ETF (BATS:KRUZ – Free Report) by 208.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,211 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,026 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 4.03% of Unusual Whales Subversive Republican Trading ETF worth $791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Unusual Whales Subversive Republican Trading ETF Company Profile

The Unusual Whales Subversive Republican Trading ETF (KRUZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund seeks to broadly invest in stocks purchased or sold by Republican members of the US Congress and their families. KRUZ was launched on Dec 7, 2019 and is managed by Subversive.

