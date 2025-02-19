Health In Tech (NASDAQ:HIT) Trading 0.5% Higher – What’s Next?

Health In Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIT – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.26 and last traded at $5.97. 2,914,930 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 163% from the average session volume of 1,107,718 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.94.

Health In Tech Trading Up 4.1 %

Health In Tech Company Profile

Health in Tech, Inc engages in the provision of insurance technology platforms which offer a marketplace of processes in the healthcare industry. Its services include Stone Mountain Risk, eDIYBS, HI Card, HI Performance Network, and Ancillary Products. The company was founded by Tim Johnson in 2014 and is headquartered in Stuart, FL.

See Also

