DT Cloud Acquisition (NASDAQ:DYCQ) Trading Up 0.1% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of DT Cloud Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:DYCQ – Get Free Report) traded up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.51 and last traded at $10.51. 2,300 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 130,571 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.50.

DT Cloud Acquisition Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.47 and its 200-day moving average is $10.38.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DT Cloud Acquisition

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in DT Cloud Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $2,654,000. Berkley W R Corp grew its holdings in DT Cloud Acquisition by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 372,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,893,000 after purchasing an additional 49,700 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC grew its holdings in DT Cloud Acquisition by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 729,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,567,000 after purchasing an additional 14,700 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in DT Cloud Acquisition by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 233,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new position in DT Cloud Acquisition in the third quarter worth $629,000.

About DT Cloud Acquisition

DT Cloud Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more target businesses. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

