Ferrexpo (LON:FXPO) Stock Price Up 12.9% – What’s Next?

Ferrexpo plc (LON:FXPO – Get Free Report) shares were up 12.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 115 ($1.45) and last traded at GBX 108.80 ($1.37). Approximately 6,868,830 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 107% from the average daily volume of 3,324,711 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 96.40 ($1.21).
Ferrexpo Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of £734.30 million, a P/E ratio of -13.29, a PEG ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 101.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 73.17.
About Ferrexpo
Ferrexpo’s operations have been supplying the global steel industry for over 50 years, and in 2022 the Group produced 6.1 million tonnes of iron ore pellets, despite the war in Ukraine.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Ferrexpo
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- Nebius Group: NVIDIA’s Investment Sparks All-Time Highs
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- SoFi Stock Rallying Strong in the Last 5 Days—What’s Driving It?
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- Intel Surges on M&A Talks: Rally Beginning or Just a Headfake?
Receive News & Ratings for Ferrexpo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrexpo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.