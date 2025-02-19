Neometals (LON:NMT) Stock Price Down 3.2% – Should You Sell?

Neometals Ltd (LON:NMT – Get Free Report) dropped 3.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 3 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3 ($0.04). Approximately 4,620 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 42,240 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.10 ($0.04).

Neometals Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 18.83, a quick ratio of 17.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 3.36 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 4.30. The company has a market cap of £57.39 million, a P/E ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 1.44.

About Neometals

Neometals is an emerging, sustainable battery materials producer. The Company is commercialising three environmentally-friendly processing technologies that will primarily produce lithium, nickel, cobalt and vanadium at lowest quartile costs with minimal carbon footprint.

Neometals’ and its partners have been recognised internationally for sustainable approaches that combine industry leading costs with circular economic principles, reducing the reliance on traditional upstream mining-based supply chains.

