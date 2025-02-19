Brokerages Set Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) Price Target at $17.25

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.25.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ENTA. StockNews.com raised Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th.

Insider Activity at Enanta Pharmaceuticals

Institutional Trading of Enanta Pharmaceuticals

In related news, CEO Jay R. Luly bought 45,000 shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.69 per share, with a total value of $256,050.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 846,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,817,370.22. This trade represents a 5.61 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 13.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ENTA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 53.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 243,628 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after buying an additional 85,082 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 192,856 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 49,050 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 294.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 27,438 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 20,478 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $122,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 477,351 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,946,000 after purchasing an additional 14,575 shares in the last quarter. 94.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of ENTA stock opened at $7.49 on Friday. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $4.71 and a one year high of $17.80. The stock has a market cap of $159.76 million, a P/E ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.31.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.16) by $0.11. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 171.57% and a negative return on equity of 73.02%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will post -5.05 EPS for the current year.

About Enanta Pharmaceuticals

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its product pipeline comprises EDP-514, which is in phase 1b clinical development for the treatment of chronic infection with hepatitis B virus or HBV; EDP-938 and EDP-323, which is in phase II clinical development for the treatment of respiratory syncytial virus; EDP-235, which is in phase II clinical development for the treatment of human coronaviruses; and Glecaprevir, which is in the market for the treatment of chronic infection with hepatitis C virus or HCV.

