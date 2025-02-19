C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors Invests $1.08 Million in iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG)

C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 33,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,076,000. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors owned approximately 0.11% of iShares MSCI Germany ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dai ichi Life Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $1,189,000. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 263,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,922,000 after purchasing an additional 32,865 shares in the last quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 178,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,038,000 after purchasing an additional 10,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mount Lucas Management LP grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 23,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:EWG opened at $36.90 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 0.91. iShares MSCI Germany ETF has a twelve month low of $29.27 and a twelve month high of $36.95.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

