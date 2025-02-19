Proactive Wealth Strategies LLC Acquires 171 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Proactive Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,063 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Proactive Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new stake in Home Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Home Depot stock opened at $402.76 on Wednesday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $323.77 and a 12 month high of $439.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $403.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $397.03. The company has a market cap of $400.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.36, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.05.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $435.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $363.00 to $413.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $372.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $360.00 to $455.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $433.44.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

