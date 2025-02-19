Nayax (NYAX) Projected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Nayax (NASDAQ:NYAX – Get Free Report) is expected to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 26th. Analysts expect Nayax to post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter.

Nayax Stock Performance

Shares of NYAX stock opened at $39.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -128.32 and a beta of 0.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.31 and its 200 day moving average is $28.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Nayax has a 52-week low of $20.31 and a 52-week high of $40.70.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Nayax in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Nayax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Nayax from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nayax

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nayax stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Nayax Ltd. (NASDAQ:NYAX – Free Report) by 920.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Nayax were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.87% of the company’s stock.

About Nayax

Nayax Ltd., a fintech company, operates system and payment platform for multiple retailers in the United States, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, Israel, and rest of the world. The company offers AMIT 3.0, a machine-to-machine vending telemetry solution; Nayax Core, a management and monitoring software for vending machines and other unattended machines; MoMa, a mobile app for unattended machine; Tigapo back-office software suite, a cloud-based platform; EV Core, a smart, cloud-based management platform; Retail Management Cloud, a comprehensive attended retail management platform; Loyalty and Marketing Suite, a consumer engagement marketing and loyalty platform; Monyx Wallet, a digital wallet app enabling cashless payments with mobile phones; Weezmo, a consumer engagement and marketing platform; and Tigapo app, a proprietary mobile app to help family entertainment center businesses.

