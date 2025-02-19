Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,768,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,892,000 after buying an additional 131,300 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,090,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,056,000 after acquiring an additional 435,932 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,182,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,873,000 after acquiring an additional 366,427 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,312,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,034,000 after acquiring an additional 71,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 1,138.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,075,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,908,153 shares during the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Regency Centers alerts:

Regency Centers Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:REG opened at $72.87 on Wednesday. Regency Centers Co. has a one year low of $56.51 and a one year high of $76.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $13.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.52.

Regency Centers Dividend Announcement

Regency Centers ( NASDAQ:REG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.61. Regency Centers had a net margin of 27.54% and a return on equity of 5.89%. Equities analysts anticipate that Regency Centers Co. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be given a $0.705 dividend. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 12th. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is currently 133.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on REG shares. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Regency Centers in a report on Friday, October 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.08.

View Our Latest Analysis on REG

Regency Centers Company Profile

(Free Report)

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Regency Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regency Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.