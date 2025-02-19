Insulet (PODD) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 20th. Analysts expect Insulet to post earnings of $1.00 per share and revenue of $582.02 million for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Insulet Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of PODD stock opened at $280.71 on Wednesday. Insulet has a 12-month low of $160.19 and a 12-month high of $289.46. The company has a market capitalization of $19.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $272.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $245.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Insulet news, CAO Lauren Budden sold 915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.62, for a total value of $252,192.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,580,129.46. This represents a 13.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric Benjamin sold 12,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $3,470,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,187,240. The trade was a 52.13 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Insulet from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Insulet from $283.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Insulet from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Insulet from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Insulet from $234.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.13.

About Insulet

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

