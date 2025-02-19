Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) CFO Mark W. Jenkins Sells 28,422 Shares

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNAGet Free Report) CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 28,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.85, for a total value of $8,209,694.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 219,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,536,023.70. This represents a 11.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE CVNA opened at $284.67 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $234.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.38. Carvana Co. has a one year low of $48.15 and a one year high of $291.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.99, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 3.25. The firm has a market cap of $59.11 billion, a PE ratio of 28,495.80 and a beta of 3.37.

CVNA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Carvana from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Carvana from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $195.00 to $277.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Carvana from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Carvana from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Carvana in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.29.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Carvana during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carvana by 109.9% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carvana during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in Carvana in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

