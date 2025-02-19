TPI Composites (TPIC) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC – Get Free Report) will likely be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 20th. Analysts expect TPI Composites to post earnings of ($0.15) per share and revenue of $364.83 million for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

TPI Composites Trading Up 3.0 %

TPIC opened at $1.36 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.84. TPI Composites has a 1 year low of $1.10 and a 1 year high of $5.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TPIC. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and set a $2.00 price objective (down previously from $4.00) on shares of TPI Composites in a report on Friday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of TPI Composites in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of TPI Composites from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TPI Composites currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.58.

About TPI Composites

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in the United States, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. It also provides composite solutions for the automotive industry; and field service inspection and repair services comprising diagnostic, repair, and maintenance services for wind blades to OEM customers, and wind farm owners and operators.

