Kestra Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)

Kestra Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Free Report) by 45.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,349 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,185 shares during the period. Kestra Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Mattel were worth $804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MAT. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mattel in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Mattel in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. West Oak Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Mattel by 9,775.0% during the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,955 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Mattel by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mattel by 74.2% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,538 shares during the period. 97.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mattel alerts:

Mattel Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MAT opened at $21.79 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.62, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.99. Mattel, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.87 and a twelve month high of $22.07.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Mattel ( NASDAQ:MAT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.15. Mattel had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 25.94%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MAT. StockNews.com raised shares of Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Mattel from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Mattel from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Mattel from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.57.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MAT

About Mattel

(Free Report)

Mattel, Inc, a toy and family entertainment company, designs, manufactures, and markets toys and consumer products in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as books, content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, American Girl, Disney Princess and Disney Frozen, Monster High, and Polly Pocket brands; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Hot Wheels Monster Trucks, Hot Wheels Mario Kart, Matchbox, and Cars brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other consumer products under the Fisher-Price, Little People and Imaginext, and Thomas & Friends, and Power wheels brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mattel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mattel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.