Principal Financial Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,648,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,825 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 3.63% of National Health Investors worth $114,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NHI. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in National Health Investors by 12.5% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in National Health Investors by 378.7% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 2,814 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in National Health Investors by 8,399.0% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 44,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,751,000 after acquiring an additional 44,095 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in National Health Investors by 91.3% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 2,601 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc raised its position in National Health Investors by 7.4% in the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 18,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.51% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of National Health Investors from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.60.

Shares of NHI stock opened at $68.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.53, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.06. National Health Investors, Inc. has a one year low of $51.96 and a one year high of $86.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $68.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 10.29 and a quick ratio of 10.29.

About National Health Investors

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE:NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale, leasebacks, joint-ventures, senior housing operating partnerships, and mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent living, assisted living and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, and specialty hospitals.

