Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Sells 2,116 Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 53.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,116 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CCL. State Street Corp increased its position in Carnival Co. & by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,426,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,563,000 after acquiring an additional 2,301,906 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 3.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,027,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,515,000 after purchasing an additional 811,692 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC raised its position in Carnival Co. & by 8,431.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 6,644,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,781,000 after purchasing an additional 6,566,120 shares during the last quarter. Goldentree Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Goldentree Asset Management LP now owns 5,151,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,037,000 after buying an additional 712,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in Carnival Co. & by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,924,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,532,000 after buying an additional 139,761 shares during the last quarter. 67.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CCL opened at $25.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $29.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.50, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.64. Carnival Co. & plc has a twelve month low of $13.78 and a twelve month high of $28.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.94.

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CCL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 20th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.94 billion. Carnival Co. & had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 24.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & plc will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho upped their price target on Carnival Co. & from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.11.

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

