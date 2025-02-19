Kestra Investment Management LLC Buys New Stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS)

Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $864,000.
Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AVUS. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 11,619.3% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 19,954,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,023,000 after purchasing an additional 19,784,005 shares during the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc lifted its position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 9,594.1% during the fourth quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 953,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 944,060 shares during the last quarter. Ridgeline Wealth LLC bought a new position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,663,000. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 62.4% during the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 512,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,853,000 after purchasing an additional 197,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tanager Wealth Management LLP lifted its position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 76.4% during the fourth quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP now owns 416,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,347,000 after purchasing an additional 180,271 shares during the last quarter.
Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Trading Up 0.4 %
Avantis U.S. Equity ETF stock opened at $101.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $99.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 1.00. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $83.68 and a 12-month high of $102.23.
Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile
The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.
