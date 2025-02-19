Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) SVP Anirma Gupta Sells 465 Shares of Stock

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) SVP Anirma Gupta sold 465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.68, for a total transaction of $10,081.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 574,890 shares in the company, valued at $12,463,615.20. This represents a 0.08 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Anirma Gupta also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Unity Software alerts:

On Wednesday, January 15th, Anirma Gupta sold 456 shares of Unity Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total transaction of $10,469.76.

Unity Software Stock Performance

Unity Software stock opened at $21.82 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Unity Software Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.90 and a 1 year high of $33.43. The company has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a PE ratio of -10.69 and a beta of 2.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.93.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Macquarie boosted their target price on shares of Unity Software from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Unity Software from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Unity Software from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Unity Software currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.81.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Unity Software

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Soviero Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,247,000. Sphera Management Technology Funds Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,128,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $494,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $22,999,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Unity Software by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 20,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 5,018 shares during the period. 73.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Unity Software

(Get Free Report)

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.