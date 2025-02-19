Kestra Investment Management LLC Grows Position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Kestra Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) by 47.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,021 shares during the quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 12.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 29.4% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 50,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.1% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 31,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lifted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 4.1% during the third quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 8,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Omega Healthcare Investors alerts:

Omega Healthcare Investors Price Performance

Shares of OHI opened at $36.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.73 billion, a PE ratio of 23.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 7.07 and a quick ratio of 6.48. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.66 and a 1-year high of $44.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.10.

Omega Healthcare Investors Announces Dividend

Omega Healthcare Investors ( NYSE:OHI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.33. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 38.65% and a return on equity of 9.71%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is 172.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on OHI shares. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 9th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Friday, February 7th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.67.

View Our Latest Analysis on OHI

Omega Healthcare Investors Profile

(Free Report)

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, rehabilitation and acute care facilities, and medical office buildings.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.