Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) CFO Alexis Desieno Sells 24,778 Shares of Stock

Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Free Report) CFO Alexis Desieno sold 24,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.40, for a total value of $84,245.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 140,948 shares in the company, valued at $479,223.20. The trade was a 14.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Alexis Desieno also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, January 3rd, Alexis Desieno sold 8,854 shares of Cardlytics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.67, for a total value of $32,494.18.
CDLX stock opened at $3.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.73. Cardlytics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.76 and a 52-week high of $20.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.
Several analysts have weighed in on CDLX shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cardlytics in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Craig Hallum raised Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.92.
Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach customers through their network of financial institution partners through digital channels, such as online, mobile applications, email, and various real-time notifications; and Bridg platform, a customer data platform which utilizes point-of-sale data and enables marketers to perform analytics and targeted loyalty marketing, as well as measure the impact of their marketing.
