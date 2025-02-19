Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) CFO Alexis Desieno Sells 24,778 Shares of Stock

Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Free Report) CFO Alexis Desieno sold 24,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.40, for a total value of $84,245.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 140,948 shares in the company, valued at $479,223.20. The trade was a 14.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Alexis Desieno also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 3rd, Alexis Desieno sold 8,854 shares of Cardlytics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.67, for a total value of $32,494.18.

Cardlytics Price Performance

CDLX stock opened at $3.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.73. Cardlytics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.76 and a 52-week high of $20.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cardlytics

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CDLX. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in shares of Cardlytics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,285,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 97.4% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,131,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,198,000 after purchasing an additional 558,235 shares during the last quarter. RBF Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 311.9% during the third quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 488,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 369,620 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 1,273.2% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 382,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 354,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rangeley Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cardlytics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,187,000. 68.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on CDLX shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cardlytics in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Craig Hallum raised Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.92.

About Cardlytics

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach customers through their network of financial institution partners through digital channels, such as online, mobile applications, email, and various real-time notifications; and Bridg platform, a customer data platform which utilizes point-of-sale data and enables marketers to perform analytics and targeted loyalty marketing, as well as measure the impact of their marketing.

