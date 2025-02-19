Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP) CEO Sells $6,134,125.90 in Stock

Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP – Get Free Report) CEO Robert L. Reffkin sold 775,490 shares of Compass stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.91, for a total value of $6,134,125.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 363,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,876,439.86. This trade represents a 68.08 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Robert L. Reffkin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 19th, Robert L. Reffkin sold 2,000,000 shares of Compass stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.46, for a total transaction of $18,920,000.00.

Compass Stock Performance

COMP traded up $2.19 on Wednesday, reaching $10.17. The company had a trading volume of 29,344,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,290,134. Compass, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.89 and a 52-week high of $10.25. The company has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.43 and a beta of 2.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.20.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Compass ( NYSE:COMP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. Compass had a negative return on equity of 49.45% and a negative net margin of 3.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Compass, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Compass from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Compass from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Compass from $6.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group lifted their target price on Compass from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Compass from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Compass has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.69.

Compass Company Profile

Compass, Inc provides real estate brokerage services in the United States. It operates a cloud-based platform that provides an integrated suite of software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service, operations, and other functionality in the real estate industry. The company offers mobile apps that allow agents to manage their business anytime and anywhere, as well as designs consumer-grade user interfaces, automated and simplified workflows for agent-client interactions, and insight-rich dashboards and reports.

Further Reading

