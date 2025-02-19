Cornerstone Advisors Asset Management LLC Has $587,000 Stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Cornerstone Advisors Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 201.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,849 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,263 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 200.2% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 201.0% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 1,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHB opened at $23.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.90 billion, a PE ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.51. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12-month low of $19.14 and a 12-month high of $23.73.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

