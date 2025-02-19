SilverOak Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

SilverOak Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 12.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 744 shares during the period. SilverOak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 106.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,990,445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $772,234,000 after purchasing an additional 3,608,542 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,880,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $318,257,000 after acquiring an additional 51,713 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 58.0% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 1,461,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $155,749,000 after acquiring an additional 536,610 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Wealth Partners LLC MA lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 52.6% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Wealth Partners LLC MA now owns 429,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,729,000 after acquiring an additional 147,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 10,652.4% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 402,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,412,000 after acquiring an additional 398,292 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of TIP opened at $108.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.42. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $104.67 and a twelve month high of $111.06.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

