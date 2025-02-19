United Rentals Terminates Merger Agreement with H&E Equipment Services, Inc.

On February 19, 2025, United Rentals, Inc. (URI) announced the termination of the Agreement and Plan of Merger with H&E Equipment Services, Inc. The merger agreement, which had been in place with UR Merger Sub VII Corporation, a wholly owned URI subsidiary, was mutually terminated by the involved parties. The decision to cancel the merger agreement led to the withdrawal of the cash tender offer by URI and Merger Sub to purchase all of H&E’s issued and outstanding shares of common stock.

As part of the termination agreement, H&E will pay URI a termination fee of $63,523,892. The material terms and conditions of the now-terminated Merger Agreement were previously disclosed in URI’s Form 8-K filing on January 14, 2025.

In addition to the termination of the Merger Agreement, URI and United Rentals (North America), Inc. have also terminated the amended and restated bridge facility commitment letter that was previously entered into with various financial entities in connection with the transactions contemplated by the Merger Agreement.

This development comes as a shift in the previously announced merger plans between United Rentals and H&E Equipment Services, highlighting a strategic change in URI’s growth strategy moving forward.

