HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.04, Zacks reports. HSBC had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 10.71%.

HSBC Stock Performance

HSBC stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.79. The stock had a trading volume of 778,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,437,094. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.84. The company has a market capitalization of $203.40 billion, a PE ratio of 9.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.54. HSBC has a 52-week low of $36.93 and a 52-week high of $57.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd.

HSBC Company Profile

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

