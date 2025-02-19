ETRACS Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN (USOI) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 21st

ETRACS Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:USOI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 6th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of 1.7502 per share on Wednesday, February 26th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. This is a boost from ETRACS Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN’s previous dividend of $1.16.

Shares of USOI opened at $65.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $65.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.27. ETRACS Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN has a 1-year low of $62.15 and a 1-year high of $79.25.

