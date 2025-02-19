Klingman & Associates LLC Sells 1,133 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Klingman & Associates LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 30.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,633 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,133 shares during the quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Financial Life Planners bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of TXN opened at $186.46 on Wednesday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $159.11 and a 12 month high of $220.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $187.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $197.23. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $170.09 billion, a PE ratio of 35.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.97.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.10. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 28.08% and a net margin of 30.68%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $1.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.82%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 590 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.71, for a total transaction of $106,618.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,117,379.07. The trade was a 4.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald Kirk sold 10,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.33, for a total value of $2,142,894.87. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,912,295.59. This represents a 42.39 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TXN. Summit Insights raised Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $154.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $268.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $209.20.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TXN

Texas Instruments Company Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.