Klingman & Associates LLC Has $7.10 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Klingman & Associates LLC cut its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,130 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 984 shares during the quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $7,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 116.7% in the third quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Insight Inv LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA IWM opened at $227.21 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $191.34 and a 12-month high of $244.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $225.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $223.34.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.