Klingman & Associates LLC Has $7.10 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Klingman & Associates LLC cut its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,130 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 984 shares during the quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $7,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 116.7% in the third quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Insight Inv LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000.
iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Up 0.5 %
NYSEARCA IWM opened at $227.21 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $191.34 and a 12-month high of $244.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $225.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $223.34.
iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile
iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.
