Compass Point Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) Stock

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by analysts at Compass Point from $18.25 to $20.00 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Compass Point’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 7.77% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on HTGC. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Hercules Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Hercules Capital in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Hercules Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $19.50 to $21.50 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hercules Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.40.

Shares of HTGC stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.69. 182,381 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 903,247. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.61. Hercules Capital has a 1-year low of $16.95 and a 1-year high of $21.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 1.35.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.49. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 53.28%. The firm had revenue of $121.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.09 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hercules Capital will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 138,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,780,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 34,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in Hercules Capital by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 62,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Hercules Capital by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 27,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 2.7% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 27,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.69% of the company’s stock.

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

