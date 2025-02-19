Sienna Resources (CVE:SIE) Stock Price Up 33.3% – Time to Buy?

Sienna Resources Inc. (CVE:SIE – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 33.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.04. Approximately 5,803,678 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1,542% from the average daily volume of 353,466 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.
The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.03 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.03. The company has a market cap of C$6.95 million, a P/E ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 1.47.
About Sienna Resources
Sienna Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. It primarily explores for platinum, palladium, and lithium deposits. The company was formerly known as Habanero Resources Inc and changed its name to Sienna Resources Inc in January 2014.
