CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc.

Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 106,447 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 610 shares during the period. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $4,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AMF Tjanstepension AB lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 124.1% in the 3rd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 61,744 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,882,000 after acquiring an additional 34,198 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 250,891 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $15,776,000 after acquiring an additional 47,737 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 9,673 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the period. Vest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 3rd quarter worth $512,000. Finally, Kempner Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 3rd quarter worth $2,140,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS Health Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CVS opened at $65.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $82.55 billion, a PE ratio of 17.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.61. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $43.56 and a 12 month high of $80.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.07.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.30. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.24% and a return on equity of 9.11%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on CVS. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of CVS Health from $72.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on CVS

CVS Health Profile

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.