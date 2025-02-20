Reconnaissance Energy Africa (CVE:RECO) Reaches New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. (CVE:RECO – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.63 and last traded at C$0.63, with a volume of 136387 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.67.

Reconnaissance Energy Africa Stock Up 8.9 %

The company has a market cap of C$149.17 million, a P/E ratio of -5.88 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.94 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.98.

Reconnaissance Energy Africa Company Profile

Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd., a junior oil and gas company, engages in exploration and development of oil and gas properties in Namibia and Botswana. The company holds a 90% interest in a petroleum exploration license that covers an area of approximately 25,341.33 square kilometer located in Namibia; and 100% working interest in a petroleum license, which covers an area of 8,990 square kilometer located in northwestern Botswana.

