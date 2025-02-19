D.A. Davidson & CO. Buys 26,836 Shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 354,740 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,836 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned about 0.17% of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF worth $15,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CALF. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 90.5% in the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. DecisionPoint Financial LLC bought a new stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 117.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 237.3% in the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 985 shares during the period.

Get Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF alerts:

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Price Performance

Shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF stock opened at $42.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.39.

About Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.