Venturi Wealth Management LLC Purchases 771 Shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,129 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 771 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnbrook Capital Management LP bought a new position in BWX Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,258,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 10,674 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,807 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Secured Retirement Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BWX Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $777,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. increased its holdings in BWX Technologies by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 316 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on BWXT. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of BWX Technologies from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on BWX Technologies from $129.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded BWX Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $148.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of BWX Technologies from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of BWX Technologies from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.50.

BWXT stock opened at $106.60 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.70 and a twelve month high of $136.31.

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; fabrication activities; and supplies proprietary and sole-source valves, manifolds, and fittings to naval and commercial shipping customers.

