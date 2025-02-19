Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Acquires 1,378 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPU)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPU – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 188,559 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned approximately 4.29% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF worth $12,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Principal Securities Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 257.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 993 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the period. Planning Directions Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF in the third quarter valued at about $205,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $237,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF stock opened at $69.12 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.90. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF has a 12 month low of $52.33 and a 12 month high of $71.77. The company has a market cap of $304.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76 and a beta of 0.69.

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (RSPU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in utilities equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 utilities companies. RSPU was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

