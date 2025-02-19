Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Sells 1,061 Shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lessened its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,061 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned about 0.21% of Vanguard Industrials ETF worth $11,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,608,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 22.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 122,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,897,000 after purchasing an additional 22,382 shares in the last quarter. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF during the third quarter valued at $203,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,530,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIS opened at $265.98 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $262.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $259.99. The firm has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.56 and a beta of 0.99. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $226.38 and a fifty-two week high of $280.63.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

