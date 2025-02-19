GAM Holding AG Acquires New Position in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

GAM Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 13,443 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,261,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in Autoliv by 6.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,504,605 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $607,335,000 after purchasing an additional 376,665 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB increased its position in Autoliv by 8.7% during the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,567,281 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $239,707,000 after purchasing an additional 205,241 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Autoliv by 10.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 987,375 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $92,221,000 after purchasing an additional 95,888 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Autoliv by 21.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 910,437 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $85,008,000 after purchasing an additional 159,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Autoliv by 0.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 487,629 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $45,530,000 after purchasing an additional 4,060 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.57% of the company’s stock.

ALV opened at $100.60 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.46. The firm has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.58. Autoliv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.51 and a twelve month high of $129.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Autoliv ( NYSE:ALV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The auto parts company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.21. Autoliv had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 28.62%. Equities research analysts expect that Autoliv, Inc. will post 9.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ALV shares. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of Autoliv from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $115.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. HSBC lowered shares of Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $109.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Daiwa America raised shares of Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.23.

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

