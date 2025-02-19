D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $14.53 Million Stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

D.A. Davidson & CO. trimmed its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,710 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 375 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $14,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NOW. World Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 499,668.1% in the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,772,785 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,268,731,000 after buying an additional 4,771,830 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 89,137.0% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,185,067 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,059,912,000 after buying an additional 1,183,739 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 216.6% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,367,875 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,206,178,000 after buying an additional 935,848 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 24.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,169,531 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,834,797,000 after buying an additional 615,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 9.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,606,394 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,014,302,000 after buying an additional 502,845 shares during the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ServiceNow news, Director Larry Quinlan sold 415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,007.41, for a total value of $418,075.15. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,737 shares in the company, valued at $1,749,871.17. This represents a 19.28 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Anita M. Sands sold 2,229 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,064.60, for a total transaction of $2,372,993.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,710,600. This represents a 16.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,811 shares of company stock worth $11,159,073 in the last 90 days. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ServiceNow Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE:NOW opened at $995.97 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $637.99 and a 12 month high of $1,198.09. The company has a market cap of $205.17 billion, a PE ratio of 145.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,067.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $974.54.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The information technology services provider reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67. ServiceNow had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 17.11%. Research analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current year.

ServiceNow announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 29th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NOW. Mizuho raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $1,070.00 to $1,210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $900.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $1,210.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, January 30th. KeyCorp cut ServiceNow from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $1,025.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,129.72.

About ServiceNow



ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

