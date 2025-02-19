D.A. Davidson & CO. Purchases 10,885 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 142,216 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,885 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $12,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USMV. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $62,801,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,357,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,205,000 after purchasing an additional 346,414 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,911,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 3,651,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,208,000 after purchasing an additional 180,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 343.1% during the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 224,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,534,000 after purchasing an additional 174,130 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

USMV opened at $93.15 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a one year low of $47.44 and a one year high of $55.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.