Innodata (INOD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD – Get Free Report) is expected to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.11 per share and revenue of $53.01 million for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Innodata Stock Performance

NASDAQ INOD opened at $58.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.46 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.14. Innodata has a fifty-two week low of $5.46 and a fifty-two week high of $60.48.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INOD has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Innodata from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 16th. BWS Financial boosted their price objective on Innodata from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Wedbush initiated coverage on Innodata in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Innodata in a report on Friday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Innodata news, Director Louise C. Forlenza sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.10, for a total value of $180,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $373,337.80. This represents a 32.58 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Ashok Mishra sold 69,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.13, for a total value of $3,262,244.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 892,357 shares of company stock worth $40,859,816. 15.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Innodata Company Profile

Innodata Inc operates as a global data engineering company in the United States, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Digital Data Solutions (DDS), Synodex, and Agility. The DDS segment engages in the provision of artificial intelligence (AI) data preparation services; collecting or creating training data; annotating training data; and training AI algorithms for its customers, as well as AI model deployment and integration services.

