Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE) Shares Bought by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 40.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 92,579 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,708 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP owned 0.06% of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF worth $2,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 4,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 56.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 2,120 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $171,000. Garrison Point Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 8,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, Emprise Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF stock opened at $26.59 on Wednesday. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 52 week low of $23.71 and a 52 week high of $28.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.13.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

