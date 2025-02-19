Entergy (NYSE:ETR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The utilities provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03, RTT News reports. Entergy had a net margin of 14.83% and a return on equity of 9.53%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. Entergy updated its FY 2025 guidance to 3.750-3.950 EPS.
Entergy Stock Performance
NYSE ETR opened at $87.45 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. Entergy has a fifty-two week low of $49.80 and a fifty-two week high of $88.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $78.47 and a 200-day moving average of $70.89. The stock has a market cap of $37.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.72.
Entergy Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.47%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Insider Activity at Entergy
In related news, insider Deanna D. Rodriguez sold 6,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.94, for a total transaction of $450,146.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,210.88. This trade represents a 60.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.
About Entergy
Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.
