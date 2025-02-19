Entergy (NYSE:ETR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The utilities provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03, RTT News reports. Entergy had a net margin of 14.83% and a return on equity of 9.53%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. Entergy updated its FY 2025 guidance to 3.750-3.950 EPS.

Entergy Stock Performance

NYSE ETR opened at $87.45 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. Entergy has a fifty-two week low of $49.80 and a fifty-two week high of $88.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $78.47 and a 200-day moving average of $70.89. The stock has a market cap of $37.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.72.

Get Entergy alerts:

Entergy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ETR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America lowered Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Entergy from $72.50 to $82.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Entergy from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Entergy from $83.00 to $79.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Entergy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.81.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ETR

Insider Activity at Entergy

In related news, insider Deanna D. Rodriguez sold 6,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.94, for a total transaction of $450,146.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,210.88. This trade represents a 60.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

About Entergy

(Get Free Report)

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.