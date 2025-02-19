Materion (NYSE:MTRN) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Materion (NYSE:MTRN – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 5.300-5.700 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 5.980. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Materion Trading Up 2.6 %

NYSE:MTRN opened at $99.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Materion has a fifty-two week low of $93.20 and a fifty-two week high of $139.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $100.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.84. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 28.03 and a beta of 1.23.

Materion Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Materion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Materion

Materion Company Profile

In other Materion news, CFO Shelly Marie Chadwick sold 1,000 shares of Materion stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.92, for a total transaction of $115,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,530,144. The trade was a 7.04 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Materion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Performance Materials, Electronic Materials, Precision Optics, and Other.

