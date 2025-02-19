CIBC Asset Management Inc Increases Holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,249 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $13,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lind Value II ApS purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,743,000. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,345,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 193.8% during the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 40,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,993,000 after acquiring an additional 26,446 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 3,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,179,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,868,000 after acquiring an additional 148,003 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CHTR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Charter Communications from $360.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Charter Communications from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Charter Communications from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on Charter Communications from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Charter Communications from $340.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Charter Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $384.42.

Charter Communications Price Performance

Shares of CHTR opened at $361.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $51.44 billion, a PE ratio of 10.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $354.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $353.62. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $236.08 and a 1-year high of $415.27.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $10.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.14 by $0.96. Charter Communications had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 29.01%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 38.16 EPS for the current year.

Charter Communications Company Profile

(Free Report)

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.