Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Shares Acquired by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its stake in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 17.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,309 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Equifax were worth $1,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its stake in shares of Equifax by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 50,142 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,779,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Equifax by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of Equifax by 260.3% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,014 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Equifax by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 58,370 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $14,876,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Equifax by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 216,497 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $55,058,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. 96.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on EFX shares. BNP Paribas raised Equifax from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $305.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Barclays cut their price objective on Equifax from $335.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Equifax from $286.00 to $279.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Equifax from $304.00 to $283.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Equifax in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $301.13.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Lisa M. Nelson sold 551 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.39, for a total value of $143,474.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,045,781.83. This trade represents a 4.50 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Stock Performance

Shares of EFX opened at $246.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $259.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $273.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.55 billion, a PE ratio of 51.03, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.58. Equifax Inc. has a 1 year low of $213.02 and a 1 year high of $309.63.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The credit services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.12. Equifax had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 10.63%. On average, analysts predict that Equifax Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equifax Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. Equifax’s payout ratio is presently 32.30%.

Equifax Profile

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

