Flagstar Advisors Inc. Has $1.30 Million Stock Position in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW)

Flagstar Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,713 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Flagstar Advisors Inc. owned about 0.08% of First Trust Water ETF worth $1,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Water ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Water ETF in the third quarter worth $52,000. Copley Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Water ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF during the 4th quarter worth $93,000.

First Trust Water ETF Stock Performance

FIW opened at $105.10 on Wednesday. First Trust Water ETF has a fifty-two week low of $95.74 and a fifty-two week high of $111.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $104.30 and a 200 day moving average of $106.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.23 and a beta of 0.99.

First Trust Water ETF Company Profile

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

