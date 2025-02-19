Flagstar Advisors Inc. Sells 159 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Flagstar Advisors Inc. decreased its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 159 shares during the quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GLD. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. PayPay Securities Corp raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 55.3% during the fourth quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the third quarter worth $38,000. 42.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of GLD stock opened at $270.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $251.61 and a 200 day moving average of $244.45. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $187.05 and a 52 week high of $271.01.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

