Flagstar Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in Angel Oak High Yield Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:AOHY)

Flagstar Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Angel Oak High Yield Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:AOHY – Free Report) by 136.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,393 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,548 shares during the period. Flagstar Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.55% of Angel Oak High Yield Opportunities ETF worth $625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Angel Oak High Yield Opportunities ETF by 58.0% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,459,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,302,000 after acquiring an additional 535,877 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Angel Oak High Yield Opportunities ETF by 69.6% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 192,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after buying an additional 78,829 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Angel Oak High Yield Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter worth $4,138,000. Finally, Angel Oak Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Angel Oak High Yield Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,986,000.

Angel Oak High Yield Opportunities ETF Stock Performance

AOHY stock opened at $11.14 on Wednesday. Angel Oak High Yield Opportunities ETF has a 1-year low of $10.68 and a 1-year high of $11.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.12.

Angel Oak High Yield Opportunities ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.0476 per share. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st.

