Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Sold by Hudson Value Partners LLC

Hudson Value Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,215 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMD. Swedbank AB lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,151,636 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $353,040,000 after purchasing an additional 17,446 shares in the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 1,827 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Vest Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 199.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 6,733 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 4,481 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 843 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waterway Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter worth $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AMD shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Melius Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 target price (down from $160.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. HSBC reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and set a $110.00 target price (down from $200.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.70.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Philip Guido purchased 4,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $107.56 per share, for a total transaction of $499,616.20. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,605,626.32. The trade was a 16.09 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 76,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total transaction of $10,912,919.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,566,762 shares in the company, valued at $508,834,266.92. The trade was a 2.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMD opened at $114.28 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $185.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.44, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.65. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.50 and a 12 month high of $227.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $119.80 and a 200 day moving average of $138.44.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.07. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 6.36%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

